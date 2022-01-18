Earthquake measuring 4.9 on Richter scale hits Arunachal Pradesh

Earthquake measuring 4.9 on Richter scale hits Arunachal Pradesh1 min read . 07:40 AM IST
The National Center for Seismology said the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 10 km
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the richer scale jolted Basar in Arunachal Pradesh in the early hours of Tuesday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 10 km and occurred at 4.30 am at 148 north-northwest of Basar.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 18-01-2022, 04:29:30 IST, Lat: 29.16 & Long: 93.97, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 148km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh, India," NCS tweeted.
Yesterday, two earthquakes rattled Afghanistan's western Badghis province along the border with Turkmenistan, killing at least 22 people.
The US Geological Survey registered a magnitude 5.3 quake at 2 p.m. and a second, magnitude 4.9 at 4 p.m. local time. They struck 41 kilometers (25 miles) east and 50 kilometers (31 miles) southeast of Qala-e-Naw, the provincial capital.
