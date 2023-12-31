comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 29 2023 15:58:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.50 0.98%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 780.75 3.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 462.35 -0.40%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 311.15 -0.95%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,709.65 0.26%
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Indonesia's Irian Jaya
Back Back

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Indonesia's Irian Jaya

 ANI

Indonesia's Irian Jaya region, previously known as West Irian and West Papua, was hit by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake. No casualties or damage has been reported yet.

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Indonesia's Irian Jaya. (Representative Image)Premium
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Indonesia's Irian Jaya. (Representative Image)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's Irian Jaya late at night on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.

The tremors were felt at 22:46:28 IST at a depth of 77 km.

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found to be at Latitude: -3.11 and Longitude: 139.28, respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 30-12-2023, 22:46:28 IST, Lat: -3.11 & Long: 139.28, Depth: 77 km, Location: Irian Jaya, Indonesia," the NCS posted on X.

Notably, Irian Jaya is a region in Indonesia that was previously known as West Irian and West Papua.

No reports of casualties or material damage have surfaced yet.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Ukhrul in Manipur

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people, because of its location on the "Ring of Fire."

The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

Also Read: Earthquake today: 6.3 magnitude quake hits Japan's Kuril Islands

It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 31 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App