Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Indonesia's Irian Jaya
Indonesia's Irian Jaya region, previously known as West Irian and West Papua, was hit by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake. No casualties or damage has been reported yet.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's Irian Jaya late at night on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.
Notably, Irian Jaya is a region in Indonesia that was previously known as West Irian and West Papua.
No reports of casualties or material damage have surfaced yet.
Further details are awaited.
Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Ukhrul in Manipur
Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people, because of its location on the "Ring of Fire."
The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.
Also Read: Earthquake today: 6.3 magnitude quake hits Japan's Kuril Islands
It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!