Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake of 2.6 magnitude jolts Haryana

Livemint

Minor earthquakes were reported in Haryana and Assam, with magnitudes of 2.6 and 3.1 respectively.

Earthquake of 2.6 magnitude jolts Haryana. (Representative Image)

Some areas of Haryana experienced a minor earthquake on Sunday night.

According to the National Centre for Seismology the earthquake of magnitude 2.6, occurred at 11.26 pm on Sunday.

The earthquake's epicenter was situated 7 kilometres to the east-southeast of Rohtak in the state of Haryana.

On the same day, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Dhubri district of Assam during the early hours of Sunday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake happened at 3:01 am and had a depth of 17 kilometers.

Taking to X (former Twitter), National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 01-10-2023, 03:01:33 IST, Lat: 26.08 and Long: 90.05, Depth: 17 Km, Location: Dhubri, Assam, India."

Previously, on Monday, Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand experienced a 3.0 magnitude earthquake.

In September, slight earthquakes with magnitudes of 2.8 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale were recorded in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Chamba districts, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 02 Oct 2023, 06:39 AM IST
