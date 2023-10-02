Earthquake of 2.6 magnitude jolts Haryana
Minor earthquakes were reported in Haryana and Assam, with magnitudes of 2.6 and 3.1 respectively.
Some areas of Haryana experienced a minor earthquake on Sunday night.
According to the National Centre for Seismology the earthquake of magnitude 2.6, occurred at 11.26 pm on Sunday.
The earthquake's epicenter was situated 7 kilometres to the east-southeast of Rohtak in the state of Haryana.
On the same day, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Dhubri district of Assam during the early hours of Sunday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake happened at 3:01 am and had a depth of 17 kilometers.
Taking to X (former Twitter), National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 01-10-2023, 03:01:33 IST, Lat: 26.08 and Long: 90.05, Depth: 17 Km, Location: Dhubri, Assam, India."
Previously, on Monday, Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand experienced a 3.0 magnitude earthquake.
In September, slight earthquakes with magnitudes of 2.8 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale were recorded in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Chamba districts, respectively.
(With inputs from agencies)
