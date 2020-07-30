Home >News >India >Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude jolts Punjab's Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Tarn Taran in Punjab on Thursday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at 2:50 am here, according to NCS.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

