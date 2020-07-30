Subscribe
Home >News >India >Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude jolts Punjab's Tarn Taran
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Tarn Taran in Punjab.

Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude jolts Punjab's Tarn Taran

1 min read . 05:26 AM IST ANI

The quake occurred at 2:50 am in Punjab's Tarn Taran, , according to NCS

Tarn Taran: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Tarn Taran in Punjab on Thursday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at 2:50 am here, according to NCS.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

