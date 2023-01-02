Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Meghalaya

Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Meghalaya1 min read . 06:21 AM IST
As per readings by the NCS, the earthquake occurred in East Northeast of Nongpoh at 23:28 pm.
An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Meghalaya's Nongpoh on late Sunday night, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
As per readings by the NCS, the earthquake occurred in East Northeast of Nongpoh at 23:28 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.
In a tweet, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 23:28:43 IST, Lat: 26.03 and Long: 92.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 60km ENE of Nongpoh, Meghalaya."
NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.
Prior to this, in the early hours of Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale had hit Haryana's Jhajjar. The tremors of the earthquake were felt in the national capital and its surrounding areas. As per the readings by the NCS, the earthquake had occurred in the North Northwest of Haryana's Jhajjar at 1:19 am. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.
