Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits Meghalaya

Prior to this, in the early hours of Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale had hit Haryana's Jhajjar. The tremors of the earthquake were felt in the national capital and its surrounding areas. As per the readings by the NCS, the earthquake had occurred in the North Northwest of Haryana's Jhajjar at 1:19 am. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.