Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits Uttarakhand

Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits Uttarakhand1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 07:06 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale hit Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand today at around 6:34 pm.
