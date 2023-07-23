Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits Uttarakhand

Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits Uttarakhand

1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 07:06 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale hit Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand today at around 6:34 pm.

Mint Image

Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 08:47 PM IST
