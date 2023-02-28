Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude strikes Manipur

Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude strikes Manipur1 min read . 05:40 AM IST
- The earthquake struck at around 2.46 am with a depth of 25 km
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Manipur's Noney district in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake struck at around 2.46 am with a depth of 25 km.
NCS informed about the quake on Twitter, it wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur, India".
Earlier on February 19, an earthquake struck the town of Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district. No loss of lives was reported.
The tremors occurred at around 7.13 am on Sunday and lasted for 3.4 seconds. Fearful residents rushed out of their homes onto the streets.
On the same day, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale also struck Madhya Pradesh.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck Dhar, about 151 km southwest of Indore around 1 pm.
The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km beneath the earth's surface.
Meanwhile, in Afghanistan, an arthquake of magnitude occured on Tuesday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 04:05:22 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, at a latitude of 36.38 and a longitude of 70.94.
