Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Arunachal Pradesh1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 07:49 AM IST
According to the NCS, the movement under the earth's surface was felt around 7.4 am in 92km SW of Changlang, and the depth was 10 km below the ground.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang area on Monday. The tremors were also felt in Changlang. The earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh was at a depth of 10 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology.