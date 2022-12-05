Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Arunachal Pradesh

Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Arunachal Pradesh

1 min read . 07:49 AM IST Edited By Alka Jain
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang area.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang area on Monday. The tremors were also felt in Changlang. The earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh was at a depth of 10 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 05-12-2022, 07:04:55 IST, Lat: 27.17 & Long: 95.96, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 92km SW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh," the NCS tweeted.

No reports of any damage or casualty have been reported so far.

