Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Arunachal Pradesh

1 min read . 07:49 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang area.

According to the NCS, the movement under the earth's surface was felt around 7.4 am in 92km SW of Changlang, and the depth was 10 km below the ground.