Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Haryana's Sonipat region

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 in the Richter scale hit Haryana's Sonipat region earlier this morning. As per National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt around 12.30 am.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 08-12-2020, 00:27:44 IST, Lat: 28.96 & Long: 76.99, Depth: 14 Km ,Location: 38km E of Rohtak, Haryana, India for more information https://t.co/SjKPTBOn1g pic.twitter.com/rVGvMAZ79v — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 7, 2020

Meanwhile, as many as 19 earthquakes of magnitudes in the range of 1.7 to 3.3 were experienced in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district from the wee hours of Monday till morning.

Earlier this month, earthquakes were felt in Haridwar, Ghaziabad, Assam's Tezpur region.

