An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit the North-Northeast of Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:14:32 IST, Lat: 13.55 and Long: 77.76, Depth: 23 Km, Location: 66km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka," tweeted the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:09:36 IST, Lat: 13.59 & Long: 77.73, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 70km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/QwfkjFOGRX pic.twitter.com/LQ87OjGcA7 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 22, 2021

"Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 & 3.0 were recorded in Chikkaballapura District today morning," said Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

Meanwhile, in view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the new year celebrations at public places will take place in a restricted manner, with celebrations allowed in restaurants and clubs with 50 per cent seating capacity and mandatory full vaccination.

No special events, Disk Jockeys (DJ) will be allowed in the celebrations. The restrictions will be in effect from December 30 till January 2.

India has so far recorded 200 cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

