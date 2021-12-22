Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Karnataka's Bengaluru

Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Karnataka's Bengaluru1 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit the North-Northeast of Karnataka's Bengaluru
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit the North-Northeast of Karnataka's Bengaluru
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit the North-Northeast of Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit the North-Northeast of Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:14:32 IST, Lat: 13.55 and Long: 77.76, Depth: 23 Km, Location: 66km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka," tweeted the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:14:32 IST, Lat: 13.55 and Long: 77.76, Depth: 23 Km, Location: 66km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka," tweeted the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.
"Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 & 3.0 were recorded in Chikkaballapura District today morning," said Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.
"Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 & 3.0 were recorded in Chikkaballapura District today morning," said Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.
Meanwhile, in view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the new year celebrations at public places will take place in a restricted manner, with celebrations allowed in restaurants and clubs with 50 per cent seating capacity and mandatory full vaccination.
Meanwhile, in view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the new year celebrations at public places will take place in a restricted manner, with celebrations allowed in restaurants and clubs with 50 per cent seating capacity and mandatory full vaccination.
No special events, Disk Jockeys (DJ) will be allowed in the celebrations. The restrictions will be in effect from December 30 till January 2.
No special events, Disk Jockeys (DJ) will be allowed in the celebrations. The restrictions will be in effect from December 30 till January 2.
India has so far recorded 200 cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.
India has so far recorded 200 cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!