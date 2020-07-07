Home >News >India >Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hits Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at around 1:33 hours today, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

