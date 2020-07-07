Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hits Arunachal Pradesh1 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2020, 07:51 AM IST
The earthquake tremors were felt near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at around 1:33 hours today
New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at around 1:33 hours today, according to the National Center for Seismology.
Further details are awaited.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
