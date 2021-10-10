OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hits Karnataka
Listen to this article

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred in Gulbarga, Karnataka at around 6 on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 10-10-2021, 06:05:25 IST, Lat: 16.97 & Long: 77.30, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Gulbarga, Karnataka," the NCS wrote in a tweet. 

Yesterday, an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale struck the West-northwest area of Itanagar district in Arunachal Pradesh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 09-10-2021, 01:24:33 IST, Latitude: 27.40 and Longitude: 92.87, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 80 km West-Northwest of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh," the NCS said in a tweet.

Previously, on October 8, earthquake of magnitude 3.8 occurred in the Leh district of Ladakh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 08-10-2021, 00:31:12 IST, Lat: 34.95 & Long: 79.61, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 206 km ENE of Leh, Laddakh, India," said National Center of Seismology in a tweet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout