An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred in Gulbarga, Karnataka at around 6 on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 10-10-2021, 06:05:25 IST, Lat: 16.97 & Long: 77.30, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Gulbarga, Karnataka," the NCS wrote in a tweet.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 10-10-2021, 06:05:25 IST, Lat: 16.97 & Long: 77.30, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Gulbarga, Karnataka, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/RQ553RRSeR pic.twitter.com/zksp6U8rbe — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 10, 2021

Yesterday, an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale struck the West-northwest area of Itanagar district in Arunachal Pradesh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 09-10-2021, 01:24:33 IST, Latitude: 27.40 and Longitude: 92.87, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 80 km West-Northwest of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh," the NCS said in a tweet.

Previously, on October 8, earthquake of magnitude 3.8 occurred in the Leh district of Ladakh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 08-10-2021, 00:31:12 IST, Lat: 34.95 & Long: 79.61, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 206 km ENE of Leh, Laddakh, India," said National Center of Seismology in a tweet.

