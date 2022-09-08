Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits J&K's Katra

Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits J&K's Katra1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, National Center for Seismology said in its report.
The depth of the earthquake was 10 km located at a 62 km East-North-East (ENE) of Katra.
As per NCS, the earthquake occurred around 07:52 am.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 08-09-2022, 07:52:56 IST, Lat: 33.14 & Long: 75.58, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.
Katra has been facing many tremors during recent time.
On 26 August, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Katra. It occurred at 03.28 am. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.
Earlier on 25 August, Two earthquakes of magnitude 3.2 and 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Katra within a span of an hour. At 11:04 pm, the tremors were felt. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), 4.1 magnitudes of earthquake hit Katra, Jammu & Kashmir. The quake hit at latitude 33.20 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east at a depth of 5 km. The second earthquake occurred at 11:52 PM. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.
Prior to that on August 23, four earthquakes had jolted Katra in less than six hours.
(With inputs from agencies)
