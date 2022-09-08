Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits J&K's Katra

Earlier on 25 August, Two earthquakes of magnitude 3.2 and 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Katra within a span of an hour. At 11:04 pm, the tremors were felt. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), 4.1 magnitudes of earthquake hit Katra, Jammu & Kashmir. The quake hit at latitude 33.20 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east at a depth of 5 km. The second earthquake occurred at 11:52 PM. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.