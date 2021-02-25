Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Guwahati and nearby areas

Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Guwahati and nearby areas1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 11:50 PM IST
An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit Guwahati city and its nearby areas in Assam on Thursday, an official bulletin said. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, it said.
An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit Guwahati city and its nearby areas in Assam on Thursday, an official bulletin said.
There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, it said.
Biden’s stimulus and the ‘financialization’ of taxes3 min read . 01:05 AM IST
Iron curtains are older than the Cold War2 min read . 12:56 AM IST
New Covid-19 strains: What scientists know about coronavirus variants10 min read . 12:45 AM IST
US unemployment claims fell sharply last week5 min read . 12:40 AM IST
The earthquake took place at 10.33 pm and the epicentre was in Kamrup district near Guwahati, the National Center for Seismology said.
The depth of the earthquake was 30-km, it said.
Panic-stricken people ran out of their homes as the quake struck the region. PTI TR BDC BDC
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.