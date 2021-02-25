Subscribe
Home >News >India >Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Guwahati and nearby areas
Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Assam

Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Guwahati and nearby areas

1 min read . 25 Feb 2021 PTI

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit Guwahati city and its nearby areas in Assam on Thursday, an official bulletin said. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, it said.

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit Guwahati city and its nearby areas in Assam on Thursday, an official bulletin said.

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit Guwahati city and its nearby areas in Assam on Thursday, an official bulletin said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, it said.

The earthquake took place at 10.33 pm and the epicentre was in Kamrup district near Guwahati, the National Center for Seismology said.

The depth of the earthquake was 30-km, it said.

Panic-stricken people ran out of their homes as the quake struck the region. PTI TR BDC BDC

