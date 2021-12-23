Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Karnataka's Chikkaballapura1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2021, 03:20 PM IST
- Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has detected two earthquakes on 22 December in the same region
|
Listen to this article
CHIKKABALLAPURA : An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Karnataka's Chikkaballapura on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-12-2021, 14:16:18 IST, Lat: 13.54 & Long: 77.74, Depth: 18 Km ,Location: Chikkaballapura, Karnataka," tweeted NSC.
Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 and 3.0 were recorded in Chikkaballapur by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on 22 December.
More details are awaited.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!