CHIKKABALLAPURA : An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Karnataka's Chikkaballapura on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-12-2021, 14:16:18 IST, Lat: 13.54 & Long: 77.74, Depth: 18 Km ,Location: Chikkaballapura, Karnataka," tweeted NSC.

Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 and 3.0 were recorded in Chikkaballapur by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on 22 December.

More details are awaited.

