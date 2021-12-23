Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Karnataka's Chikkaballapura

Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Karnataka's Chikkaballapura1 min read . 03:20 PM IST
- Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has detected two earthquakes on 22 December in the same region
CHIKKABALLAPURA : An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Karnataka's Chikkaballapura on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-12-2021, 14:16:18 IST, Lat: 13.54 & Long: 77.74, Depth: 18 Km ,Location: Chikkaballapura, Karnataka," tweeted NSC.
Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 and 3.0 were recorded in Chikkaballapur by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on 22 December.
More details are awaited.
