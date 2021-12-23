Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Karnataka's Chikkaballapura

Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Karnataka's Chikkaballapura

Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 and 3.0 were recorded in Chikkaballapur by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on 22 December
23 December 2021

  • Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has detected two earthquakes on 22 December in the same region

CHIKKABALLAPURA : An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Karnataka's Chikkaballapura on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-12-2021, 14:16:18 IST, Lat: 13.54 & Long: 77.74, Depth: 18 Km ,Location: Chikkaballapura, Karnataka," tweeted NSC.

Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 and 3.0 were recorded in Chikkaballapur by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on 22 December.

More details are awaited.

