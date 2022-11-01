Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang1 min read . 07:32 AM IST
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang today, the National Center for Seismology said informed on 1 November.
According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 4:07 am.
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the quake was centered 81 km north of Tawang at a depth of about 10 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 01-11-2022, 04:07:56 IST, Lat: 27.63 & Long: 92.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 81km E of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," NCS wrote in a tweet.
Yesterday, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude had hit South of Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh.
Recently, the NCS had released a report on earthquakes during September. As per the report, the majority of the earthquakes were located in the Hindu Kush region, North India (Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh), North East India. A few earthquakes of smaller magnitudes were also reported in Uttarakhand in the northern; western (Rajkot and Valsad in Gujrat; Aurangabad, Satara, and Latur in Maharashtra), in the south(Vijayapura/Bijapur in Karnataka).
As many as 17 earthquakes of small magnitudes (less than 3) occurred between 1 and 30 September in the country this year. Six earthquakes of magnitude above 5 occurred during the month in the region. Further, the report added that a total of 35 earthquakes occurred within Indian territory; of which seven earthquakes occurred in Maharashtra and four in Ladakh during the period.
