Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi NCR1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 05:33 AM IST
NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Haryana's Jhajjar in the early hours of Sunday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The tremors of the earthquake was also felt in the national capital and its surrounding areas.