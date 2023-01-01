Home / News / India /  Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi NCR

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Haryana's Jhajjar in the early hours of Sunday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The tremors of the earthquake was also felt in the national capital and its surrounding areas.

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

As per the readings by the NCS, The earthquake occurred in the North Northwest of Haryana's Jhajjar at 1:19 am. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

In a Tweet, it wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana."

Earlier on November 12, earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi NCR. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the November 12 earthquake was 5.4 on the Richter scale that occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS had said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout