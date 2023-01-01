An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Haryana's Jhajjar in the early hours of Sunday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The tremors of the earthquake was also felt in the national capital and its surrounding areas.

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

As per the readings by the NCS, The earthquake occurred in the North Northwest of Haryana's Jhajjar at 1:19 am. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

In a Tweet, it wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana."

Earlier on November 12, earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi NCR. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the November 12 earthquake was 5.4 on the Richter scale that occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS had said.

(With inputs from ANI)