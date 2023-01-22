Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 10:21 AM IST
- As per NCS data, the earthquake occurred 23km north-northwest of Pithoragarh at around 5:58 pm
A mild earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on 22 January.
