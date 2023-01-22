Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

1 min read . 10:21 AM ISTLivemint
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 magnitude near Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

  • As per NCS data, the earthquake occurred 23km north-northwest of Pithoragarh at around 5:58 pm

A mild earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on 22 January.

As per NCS data, the earthquake occurred 23km north-northwest of Pithoragarh at around 5:58 pm

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, NCS said.

In a tweet, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 22-01-2023, 08:58:31 IST, Lat: 29.78 & Long: 80.13, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 23km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand."

