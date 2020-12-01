Home >News >India >Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude occurs near Haridwar
Devotee taking holy dip on the river Ganga in Haridwar. File photo
Devotee taking holy dip on the river Ganga in Haridwar. File photo

Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude occurs near Haridwar

1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2020, 10:35 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The earthquake occurred today at 09:41 hours

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred today at 09:41 hours near Haridwar, Uttarakhand, according to National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km, National Centre for Seismology said.

Elsewhere, in Russia, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit the country's Sovetskaya Gavan region today.

The tremors were felt at 22:54:34 UTC (4:24 am IST), said United States Geological Survey.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit 88 km south-southeast of Sovetskaya Gavan in Russia at 22:54:34 UTC (4:24 am IST)," said USGS Earthquake.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout