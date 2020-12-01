Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude occurs near Haridwar

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred today at 09:41 hours near Haridwar, Uttarakhand, according to National Centre for Seismology.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred today at 09:41 hours near Haridwar, Uttarakhand, according to National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km, National Centre for Seismology said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km, National Centre for Seismology said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Elsewhere, in Russia, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit the country's Sovetskaya Gavan region today.

The tremors were felt at 22:54:34 UTC (4:24 am IST), said United States Geological Survey.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit 88 km south-southeast of Sovetskaya Gavan in Russia at 22:54:34 UTC (4:24 am IST)," said USGS Earthquake.