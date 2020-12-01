Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude occurs near Haridwar

Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude occurs near Haridwar1 min read . 10:35 AM IST
- The earthquake occurred today at 09:41 hours
Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred today at 09:41 hours near Haridwar, Uttarakhand, according to National Centre for Seismology.
The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km, National Centre for Seismology said.
Elsewhere, in Russia, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit the country's Sovetskaya Gavan region today.
The tremors were felt at 22:54:34 UTC (4:24 am IST), said United States Geological Survey.
"An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit 88 km south-southeast of Sovetskaya Gavan in Russia at 22:54:34 UTC (4:24 am IST)," said USGS Earthquake.
