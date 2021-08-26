A 4.0 magnitude of earthquake hit 106km WSW of Jodhpur, Rajasthan at 11.15 IST on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology informed.

According to the police, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 26-08-2021, 11:15:52 IST, Lat: 25.83 & Long: 72.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 106km WSW of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

On August 24, the Hanley district of Jammu and Kashmir was also hit by an earthquake of 4.5 magnitudes on the Richter Scale. The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km was determined to be at 32.29 degrees latitude and 78.81 degrees longitude, the National Centre for Seismology informed.

Besides, another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter Scale, hit the Bay of Bengal on August 24. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake lay in Pradesh 296 kilometres South-Southeast of Kakinada.

The tremors were felt at a depth of 10 kilometres.

