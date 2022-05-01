PORT BLAIR : The National Center for Seismology said that an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred 3 km from Diglipur in the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Saturday and the earthquake occurred at 11:04 PM

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 30-04-2022, 23:04:02 IST, Latitude: 13.25 and Longitude: 92.96, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 3km SW of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

Last month, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit near Campbell Bay in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 10 April.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake occurred at 4.13 pm.

The earthquake was 10 km in depth, according to the NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 10-04-2022, 16:13:26 IST, Lat: 7.24 & Long: 94.50, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 70km ENE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS said in a tweet.

This is the second earthquake in a row in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter Scale, hit 70 km northeast of Campbell Bay at 7.02 am today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-04-2022, 07:02:26 IST, Lat: 7.50 and Long: 94.31, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70km NE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS said.

Earlier on April 6, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

As per NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:07 pm on Wednesday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 06-04-2022, 18:07:19 IST, Latitude: 7.37 and Longitude: 94.35, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 63km NE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island," NCS said.

