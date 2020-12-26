OPEN APP
4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Dilglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Boat Island in the Andaman Islands
Boat Island in the Andaman Islands

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Dilglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2020, 09:30 PM IST Staff Writer

The earthquake occurred 320 kilometers north of Diglipur at 7:49 pm

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Diglipur on Saturday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred 320 kilometers north of Diglipur at 7:49 pm at a depth of 50 kilometers.

No casualties have been reported so far.

With inputs from agencies.

