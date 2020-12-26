4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Dilglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Diglipur on Saturday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred 320 kilometers north of Diglipur at 7:49 pm at a depth of 50 kilometers.

No casualties have been reported so far.

With inputs from agencies.

