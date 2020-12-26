4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Dilglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Dilglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands1 min read . 09:30 PM IST
The earthquake occurred 320 kilometers north of Diglipur at 7:49 pm
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Diglipur on Saturday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake occurred 320 kilometers north of Diglipur at 7:49 pm at a depth of 50 kilometers.
No casualties have been reported so far.
With inputs from agencies.
