4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Dilglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The earthquake occurred 320 kilometers north of Diglipur at 7:49 pm

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Diglipur on Saturday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

No casualties have been reported so far.

With inputs from agencies.