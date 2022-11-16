Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh. Details here

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh. Details here1 min read . 10:19 PM IST
- The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi at around 9.32pm on Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, National Center for Seismology informed.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi at around 9.32pm on Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, National Center for Seismology informed.
No casualties or reports of damage following the earthquake in Delhi and neighbouring areas have come through yet.
No casualties or reports of damage following the earthquake in Delhi and neighbouring areas have come through yet.
On Saturday, Delhi, NCR and some other northern states, including cities like New Tehri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Pauri and others felt tremors when an earthquake measuring 5.4 jolted Nepal, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand.
On Saturday, Delhi, NCR and some other northern states, including cities like New Tehri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Pauri and others felt tremors when an earthquake measuring 5.4 jolted Nepal, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand.
(Further details awaited)
(Further details awaited)