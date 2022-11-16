Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh. Details here

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh. Details here

1 min read . 10:19 PM ISTLivemint
The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground

  • The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi at around 9.32pm on Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, National Center for Seismology informed.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi at around 9.32pm on Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, National Center for Seismology informed.

No casualties or reports of damage following the earthquake in Delhi and neighbouring areas have come through yet.

No casualties or reports of damage following the earthquake in Delhi and neighbouring areas have come through yet.

On Saturday, Delhi, NCR and some other northern states, including cities like New Tehri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Pauri and others felt tremors when an earthquake measuring 5.4 jolted Nepal, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

On Saturday, Delhi, NCR and some other northern states, including cities like New Tehri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Pauri and others felt tremors when an earthquake measuring 5.4 jolted Nepal, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

(Further details awaited)

(Further details awaited)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP