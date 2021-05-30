Earthquake tremors of 4.1 magnitude felt in Assam

The preliminary analysis shows that the events are located near to Kopili Fault closer to Himalayan Frontal Thrust. The area is seismically very active and falls in the highest seismic hazard zone V, associated with collisional tectonics where the Indian plate subducts beneath the Eurasian plate. The historical and instrumentally recorded earthquake data reveals that the region is affected by moderate to large earthquakes. The most prominent event was recorded on July 29, 1960 when a quake of the magnitude of 6 was reported, it added. The impact of it was then felt in almost the entire Northeastern region, parts of West Bengal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

