An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Ritcher scale struck Basar, Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The earthquake struck at around 10.55 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-10-2021, 10:15:40 IST, Lat: 29.12 & Long: 93.99, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 143 km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh" said National Center for Seismology in a tweet.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-10-2021, 10:15:40 IST, Lat: 29.12 & Long: 93.99, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 143 km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/yYtpVJTsCm pic.twitter.com/aNsn8Y4GXk — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 2, 2021

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Ritcher scale had struck the Seoni in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Previously, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Ritcher scale had struck the Lachung area of the North Sikkim district on Wednesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.