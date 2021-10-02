Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude strikes Arunachal Pradesh1 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2021, 11:04 AM IST
The National Center for Seismology in a tweet informed about the earthquake. The earthquake struck at around 10.55 am in Basar, Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Ritcher scale struck Basar, Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.
The earthquake struck at around 10.55 am.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-10-2021, 10:15:40 IST, Lat: 29.12 & Long: 93.99, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 143 km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh" said National Center for Seismology in a tweet.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Ritcher scale had struck the Seoni in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.
Previously, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Ritcher scale had struck the Lachung area of the North Sikkim district on Wednesday.
