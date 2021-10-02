OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude strikes Arunachal Pradesh
Listen to this article

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Ritcher scale struck Basar, Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The earthquake struck at around 10.55 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-10-2021, 10:15:40 IST, Lat: 29.12 & Long: 93.99, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 143 km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh" said National Center for Seismology in a tweet.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Ritcher scale had struck the Seoni in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Previously, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Ritcher scale had struck the Lachung area of the North Sikkim district on Wednesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout