An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Ladakh on Wednesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC), according to ANI.

The earthquake occurred at 11.40 am, 245 km north-northeast of Leh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 11:40:13 IST, Lat: 36.23 & Long: 78.50, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: 245km NNE of Leh, Ladakh," NSC tweeted.

More details awaited

