Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude strikes Ladakh1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2022, 12:32 PM IST
The earthquake occurred at 11.40 am, 245 km north-northeast of Leh.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Ladakh on Wednesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC), according to ANI.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 11:40:13 IST, Lat: 36.23 & Long: 78.50, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: 245km NNE of Leh, Ladakh," NSC tweeted.
More details awaited
