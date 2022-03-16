Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude strikes Ladakh

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude strikes Ladakh

A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes
1 min read . 12:32 PM IST Livemint

The earthquake occurred at 11.40 am, 245 km north-northeast of Leh.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Ladakh on Wednesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC), according to ANI.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Ladakh on Wednesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC), according to ANI.

The earthquake occurred at 11.40 am, 245 km north-northeast of Leh.

The earthquake occurred at 11.40 am, 245 km north-northeast of Leh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 11:40:13 IST, Lat: 36.23 & Long: 78.50, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: 245km NNE of Leh, Ladakh," NSC tweeted. 

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 11:40:13 IST, Lat: 36.23 & Long: 78.50, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: 245km NNE of Leh, Ladakh," NSC tweeted. 

More details awaited

More details awaited

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!