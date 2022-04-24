Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Kargil. Details here

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at around 2:53pm in Kargil region today
1 min read . 03:35 PM IST Livemint

  • An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at around 2:53pm in Kargil region today

The National Center for Seismology has informed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at around 2:53pm in Kargil region today, news agency ANI reported.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 24-04-2022, 14:53:49 IST, Lat: 36.02 & Long: 77.33, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 195km NNE of Kargil, Laddakh, India," the Tweet read. 

No reports of life loss pr property damage were reported yet.

Earthquakes have frequented the Ladakh region as is evident from the fact that an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 had occurred at around 6:50pm, 246 km NNE of Kargil, Ladakh on 22 April, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Again on 18 April, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred today in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir. The earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, jolted the region at 12.59 pm

