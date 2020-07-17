Home >News >India >Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Mizoram

AIZAWL : An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Mizoram's Champhai district on Friday afternoon, the ninth quake to rock the state in the last one month, officials said.

No loss of life and property has been reported yet, they said.

The earthquake occurred at 3.56 pm and the epicentre was 33 km south-southwest of Champhai, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Cracks are seen on a building, after an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit Mizoram, in Champhai district last month (PTI)

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Mizoram today, seventh in less than 3 weeks

2 min read . 05 Jul 2020
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said populations in nearby coastal areas should be on alert for possible 'hazardous' waves. (AP)

Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hits Papua New Guinea, tsunami risk fades

1 min read . 09:44 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout