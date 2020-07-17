AIZAWL : An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Mizoram's Champhai district on Friday afternoon, the ninth quake to rock the state in the last one month, officials said.

No loss of life and property has been reported yet, they said.

The earthquake occurred at 3.56 pm and the epicentre was 33 km south-southwest of Champhai, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

