Home / News / India /  Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar's Port Blair

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar's Port Blair

1 min read . 06:58 AM ISTLivemint
An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Port Blair of Andaman and Nicobar islands.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 2.29 am. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, 253 km south-southeast of Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Thursday informed that an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the richter scale hit Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 2.29 am. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, 253 km south-southeast of Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Taking to Twitter, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 10-11-2022, 02:29:36 IST, Lat: 9.45 & Long: 93.44, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 253km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island."

No loss of life or property has been reported due to the earthquake yet. More details are awaited. 

