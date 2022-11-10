Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar's Port Blair

1 min read . 06:58 AM IST

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Port Blair of Andaman and Nicobar islands.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 2.29 am. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, 253 km south-southeast of Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar islands.