Andaman Sea hit by 4.3 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea in the early hours on October 8, the National Center for Seismology informed.

As per the NCS, the tremors struck at 03:20 am on October 8 and the quake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), National Center for Seismology, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 08-10-2023, 03:20:02 IST, Lat: 10.83 & Long: 93.23, Depth:10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India," NCS posted on X.

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

Earlier in September, two earthquakes of magnitude 4.4 and 4.3 had struck the Andaman Sea, NSC had said. According to NCS, the 4.4 earthquake had occurred at a depth of 93 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 12-09-2023, 03:39:30 IST, Lat: 6.19 & Long: 95.31, Depth: 93 Km, Region: Andaman Sea," NCS said in a post on social media platform, X.

In another tweet, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 03-09-2023, 15:29:19 IST, Lat: 9.97 & Long: 93.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," the NCS had said.

Meanwhile, a powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake followed by strong aftershocks killed dozens of people in western Afghanistan on Saturday, the country's national disaster authority said as reported by Associated Press.

The United Nations gave a preliminary figure of 320 dead, but later said the figure was still being verified. Local authorities also gave an estimate of 100 people killed and 500 injured, according to the same update from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The update also said 465 houses had been reported destroyed and a further 135 were damaged.

"Partners and local authorities anticipate the number of casualties to increase as search and rescue efforts continue amid reports that some people may be trapped under collapsed buildings," the U.N. said. Disaster authority spokesperson Mohammad Abdullah Jan said four villages in the Zenda Jan district in Herat province bore the brunt of the quake and aftershocks, as reported by AP.

(With inputs from agencies)

