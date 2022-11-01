Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Jabalpur and its adjoining districts1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 12:11 PM IST
Earthquake in Jabalpur: The epicenter was in the Dindori district of Jabalpur division at a depth of about 10 kilometers
An official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Jabalpur and the adjoining districts of Madhya Pradesh were struck by an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 in the morning today.