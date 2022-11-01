Home / News / India /  Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Jabalpur and its adjoining districts

An official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Jabalpur and the adjoining districts of Madhya Pradesh were struck by an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 in the morning today.

As per the IMD official, the earthquake struck at 8:43 am in the morning.

Epicentre at Jabalpur
The epicenter was in the Dindori district of Jabalpur division at a depth of about 10 kilometers.

“In Madhya Pradesh, it was located 216 km ENE of Pachmarhi; 227km NW of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh; and 270 kilometers north-northeast of Nagpur in Maharashtra", IMD scientist Ved Prakash said.

No loss of life or property has been reported yet.

Parts of the Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla, Anuppur, Balaghat, and Umaria districts felt the moderate earthquake, whose initial intensity was estimated to be 4.3.

 

 

