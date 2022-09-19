Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Ladakh1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 10:53 AM IST
An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude and 10 kilometre depth was felt around 64 west north west of Kargil, Laddakh on Monday at 9:30 am
A 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake was felt around 64 km West North West of Kargil,Laddakh on Monday at 9:30 am. National Centre for seismology said the Earthquake occurred at 34.86 latitude and 75.54 longitudes and had a depth of 10 km.