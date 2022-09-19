Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Ladakh

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Ladakh

A similar incident of Earthquake had occurred near Leh on Sunday
1 min read . 10:53 AM ISTLivemint

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude and 10 kilometre depth was felt around 64 west north west of Kargil, Laddakh on Monday at 9:30 am

A 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake was felt around 64 km West North West of Kargil,Laddakh on Monday at 9:30 am. National Centre for seismology said the Earthquake occurred at 34.86 latitude and 75.54 longitudes and had a depth of 10 km.

While sharing the details of the incident, National Center for Seismology tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 19-09-2022, 09:30:15 IST, Lat: 34.86 & Long: 75.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 64km WNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India"

A similar earthquake incident was noticed in Laddakh on Sunday when a 4.0 magnitude earthquake occurred 142 kilometers North North East of Leh, Laddakh.

According to National Center for Seismology, the tremors occurred at 35.36 latitudes and 78.11 longitudes with a depth of 10 kilometers.

The National Center for Seismology tweeted about the incident,it wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 18-09-2022, 20:36:49 IST, Lat: 35.36 & Long: 78.11, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 142km NNE of Leh, Laddakh"

