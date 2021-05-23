OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Manipur

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the richter scale hit Ukhrul, Manipur at 6.56 am, the National Center for Seismology informed on Sunday. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-05-2021, 06:56:42 IST, Lat: 24.79 & Long: 94.94, Depth: 109 Km ,Location: 49km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

