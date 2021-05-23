Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Manipur

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the richter scale hit Ukhrul, Manipur at 6.56 am, the National Center for Seismology informed on Sunday. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-05-2021, 06:56:42 IST, Lat: 24.79 & Long: 94.94, Depth: 109 Km ,Location: 49km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

