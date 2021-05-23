Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Manipur

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Manipur1 min read . 07:50 AM IST
- Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occured at Ukhrul, Manipur at 6.56 am on Sunday
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the richter scale hit Ukhrul, Manipur at 6.56 am, the National Center for Seismology informed on Sunday. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-05-2021, 06:56:42 IST, Lat: 24.79 & Long: 94.94, Depth: 109 Km ,Location: 49km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the richter scale hit Ukhrul, Manipur at 6.56 am, the National Center for Seismology informed on Sunday. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-05-2021, 06:56:42 IST, Lat: 24.79 & Long: 94.94, Depth: 109 Km ,Location: 49km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!