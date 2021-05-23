Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Manipur

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Manipur

Premium
Earthquake in Manipur
1 min read . 07:50 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occured at Ukhrul, Manipur at 6.56 am on Sunday

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the richter scale hit Ukhrul, Manipur at 6.56 am, the National Center for Seismology informed on Sunday. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-05-2021, 06:56:42 IST, Lat: 24.79 & Long: 94.94, Depth: 109 Km ,Location: 49km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the richter scale hit Ukhrul, Manipur at 6.56 am, the National Center for Seismology informed on Sunday. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-05-2021, 06:56:42 IST, Lat: 24.79 & Long: 94.94, Depth: 109 Km ,Location: 49km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

TRENDING STORIES See All

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!