Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Myanmar today

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Myanmar at 06:29 am today, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at 6:29 am at a depth of 90 kilometres. Posting from its handle on social media platform X, the NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-10-2023, 06:29:16 IST, Lat: 23.30 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 90 Km ,Location: Myanmar".

Yesterday an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, a5.2 magnitude earthquake and some aftershocks damaged nearly two dozen houses in the hilly Dhading district near Nepal's capital on Sunday.

Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center gave a preliminary magnitude of 6.1. The U.S. Geological Survey provided measurements of a 5.2 magnitude with a depth of 24.7 kilometers (15.4 miles) and an epicenter near Bharatpur.

Three tremors of 4.3, 4.1 and 3.8 magnitude also hit the region later Sunday, according to India’s Center for Seismology.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the tremors were also felt in Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and caused panic among people. One woman suffered injuries in the Gorkha district, which adjoins Dhading, when she jumped from a two-story building, Parajuli said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!