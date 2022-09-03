Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar's Port Blair

Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar's Port Blair1 min read . 08:19 AM IST
An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded by the National Center for Seismology on Saturday morning in the Andaman and Nicobar islands.
As per NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:59 am, 106 km East-North-East (ENE) of Port Blair.
The depth of the earthquake was 70 km, it said.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 03-09-2022, 06:59:58 IST, Lat: 12.02 & Long: 93.62, Depth: 70 Km ,Location: 106km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India, NCS said in a tweet.
Earlier on 2 September, an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude recorded on the Richter scale in the North-Northeast (NNE) of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar island.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 02-09-2022, 12:43:03 IST, Lat: 14.11 and Long: 93.49, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 108km NNE of Diglipur, in Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS said in a tweet.
(More details awaited)
