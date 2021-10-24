Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hits Maharashtra's Kolhapur1 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2021, 08:14 PM IST
- Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Telangana's Karimnagar district
An earthquake hit Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Sunday evening. National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake was of magnitude 4.4.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 24-10-2021, 17:07:07 IST, Lat: 17.16 & Long: 73.62, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 83km NW of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India," NCS said in a tweet.
Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Telangana's Karimnagar district.
The exact location is 45 km north-east in Karimnagar district of Telangana, according to the National Center for Seismology.
Meanwhile, another earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Churachandpur in Manipur.
