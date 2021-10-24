An earthquake hit Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Sunday evening. National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake was of magnitude 4.4.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 24-10-2021, 17:07:07 IST, Lat: 17.16 & Long: 73.62, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 83km NW of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India," NCS said in a tweet.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Telangana's Karimnagar district.

The exact location is 45 km north-east in Karimnagar district of Telangana, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Meanwhile, another earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Churachandpur in Manipur.

