Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal2 min read . 10:34 AM IST
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Tehri in Uttarakhand on Sunday morning.
The earthquake occurred at 8:33 a.m., according to NCS.
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers, 17 kilometers east-southeast of Uttarkashi, at 30.67 degrees latitude and 78.60 degrees longitude.
“A 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred on June 11, 2022, at 08:33:03 IST, Lat:30.67 & Long:78.60, Depth:Location: 5 km17 kilometers southeast of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," NCS wrote in a tweet.
No casualties have been reported yet. According to reports, mild tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR.
Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and several other areas in Uttarakhand have been repeatedly shaken by earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 4 to 5.1 on the Richter scale over the past six years. The most recent one, which occurred on February 6 and had a magnitude of 5.8, was powerful enough to evoke memories of previous events.
Himalayan mountains are one of the most seismo-tectonically active zones on the surface of the earth.
This year, the nation was hit by as many as 17 earthquakes with small magnitudes (less than 3) between September 1 and September 30. In the region, six earthquakes with magnitudes greater than 5 occurred during the month. In addition, the report stated that 35 earthquakes took place within Indian territory. During that time, there were seven earthquakes in Maharashtra and four in Ladakh.
A report on earthquakes in September had recently been published by the NCS. The majority of the earthquakes, according to the report, occurred in North India (Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh), North East India, and the Hindu Kush region. In the northern state of Uttarakhand, a few smaller earthquakes were also reported; western (in Gujrat, Rajkot, and Valsad; Aurangabad, Satara, and Latur in Maharashtra; Vijayapura and Bijapur in Karnataka are in the south.
