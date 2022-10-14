Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur

1 min read . 07:17 AM ISTLivemint
The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

The earthquake took place 65km West Northwest of Ambikapur at around 5.28 am with Latitude 23.33 and Longitude 82.58.

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude occurred near Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude occurred near Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The earthquake took place 65km West Northwest of Ambikapur with Latitude 23.33 and Longitude 82.58, it said.

The earthquake took place 65km West Northwest of Ambikapur with Latitude 23.33 and Longitude 82.58, it said.

It occurred at around 5.28 am.

It occurred at around 5.28 am.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 14-10-2022, 05:28:23 IST, Lat: 23.33 & Long: 82.58, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 65km WNW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh," tweeted National Center for Seismology early morning today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 14-10-2022, 05:28:23 IST, Lat: 23.33 & Long: 82.58, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 65km WNW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh," tweeted National Center for Seismology early morning today.

(More details awaited)

(More details awaited)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP