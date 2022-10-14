Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur1 min read . 07:17 AM IST
The earthquake took place 65km West Northwest of Ambikapur at around 5.28 am with Latitude 23.33 and Longitude 82.58.
An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude occurred near Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.
The earthquake took place 65km West Northwest of Ambikapur with Latitude 23.33 and Longitude 82.58, it said.
It occurred at around 5.28 am.
The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 14-10-2022, 05:28:23 IST, Lat: 23.33 & Long: 82.58, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 65km WNW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh," tweeted National Center for Seismology early morning today.
(More details awaited)
